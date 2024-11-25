Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USARIEM Soldiers participate in STX 2024

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Video by Maddi Langweil 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    Soldiers from the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine participate in STX at Fort Devens in November of 2024. About 20 Soldiers work on skills ranging from team building and mission planning to casualty care during the four-day event.

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 12:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 945333
    VIRIN: 241122-A-EU612-5647
    Filename: DOD_110711105
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARIEM Soldiers participate in STX 2024, by Maddi Langweil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Devens
    STX Lanes
    Casualty Care
    STX Training
    USARIEM
    Crisis Planning

