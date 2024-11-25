USARIEM Soldiers participate in STX 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine participate in STX at Fort Devens in November of 2024. About 20 Soldiers work on skills ranging from team building and mission planning to casualty care during the four-day event.