As the two week-long Battalion Mass Tactical Week 24-05 exercise continued, members from the 43rd Air Mobility Squadron partnered with the 49th Combat Training Squadron, Cannon Air Force Base and the U.S. Army to load HIMAR weapon systems into MC-130J Commando IIs. The ability to rapidly generate readiness and project power in a joint scenarios is a necessity in Great Power Competition environments. Anytime – anywhere! (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Solomon Cook)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 10:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|945321
|VIRIN:
|240823-F-FY024-5791
|Filename:
|DOD_110710977
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|POPE ARMY AIRFIELD, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Pope AAF Airmen, Army Soldiers Partner to Load HIMAR Weapon System, by SSgt Solomon Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
