    Pope AAF Airmen, Army Soldiers Partner to Load HIMAR Weapon System

    POPE ARMY AIRFIELD, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Solomon Cook 

    43rd Air Mobility Operations Group

    As the two week-long Battalion Mass Tactical Week 24-05 exercise continued, members from the 43rd Air Mobility Squadron partnered with the 49th Combat Training Squadron, Cannon Air Force Base and the U.S. Army to load HIMAR weapon systems into MC-130J Commando IIs. The ability to rapidly generate readiness and project power in a joint scenarios is a necessity in Great Power Competition environments. Anytime – anywhere! (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Solomon Cook)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 10:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 945321
    VIRIN: 240823-F-FY024-5791
    Filename: DOD_110710977
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: POPE ARMY AIRFIELD, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    43rd AMOG
    BMTW
    Battalion Mass Tactical Week

