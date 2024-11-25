Pope AAF Airmen, Army Soldiers Partner to Load HIMAR Weapon System

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As the two week-long Battalion Mass Tactical Week 24-05 exercise continued, members from the 43rd Air Mobility Squadron partnered with the 49th Combat Training Squadron, Cannon Air Force Base and the U.S. Army to load HIMAR weapon systems into MC-130J Commando IIs. The ability to rapidly generate readiness and project power in a joint scenarios is a necessity in Great Power Competition environments. Anytime – anywhere! (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Solomon Cook)