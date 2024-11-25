Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SSgt Hutto Feature

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.21.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Laiken King 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Owen Hutto, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron aircrew egress systems specialist, explains what it means to him to be back home at RAF Fairford, Nov. 21, 2024. Aircrew Egress Systems specialists maintain all necessary exit equipment on aircraft, ensuring pilots can safely eject during emergencies.(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 07:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 945310
    VIRIN: 241121-F-PW635-1001
    Filename: DOD_110710759
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SSgt Hutto Feature, by A1C Laiken King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    2nd Bomb Wing
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 25-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download