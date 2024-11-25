U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Owen Hutto, 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron aircrew egress systems specialist, explains what it means to him to be back home at RAF Fairford, Nov. 21, 2024. Aircrew Egress Systems specialists maintain all necessary exit equipment on aircraft, ensuring pilots can safely eject during emergencies.(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Laiken King)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.02.2024 07:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|945310
|VIRIN:
|241121-F-PW635-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110710759
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, SSgt Hutto Feature, by A1C Laiken King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
