    NATO partner together over the Baltic Sea during BTF 25-1

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    11.25.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron execute a Bomber Task Force 25-1 mission in Europe, Nov. 25, 2024. BTF 25-1 is a part of a long-term multinational training plan to maintain readiness and interoperability between NATO Allies and partner nations in the Baltic Sea region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 12.02.2024 04:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945302
    VIRIN: 241125-F-TC214-7001
    Filename: DOD_110710677
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    This work, NATO partner together over the Baltic Sea during BTF 25-1, by SrA Jacob Cabanero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    STRATCOM
    AFGSC
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe

