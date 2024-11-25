U.S. Soldiers Participate in Tumak 24 Exercise at BPTA, Poland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army 1st Lt. Matthew Petersen, a Platoon Leader assigned to Charlie “Wild Card” Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, shares his role and experience working with allied nations during Tumak 24 at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland, on Nov. 28, 2024. Tumak 24 is a multinational exercise consisting of a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise and Wet Gap Crossing to enhance interoperability, security and warfighting capabilities. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, while strengthening partnerships with our NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Dunagan)