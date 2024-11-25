Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers Participate in Tumak 24 Exercise at BPTA, Poland

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    11.27.2024

    Video by Spc. Trevor Wilson 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Charlie “Wildcards” Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct a wet gap crossing alongside members of the Polish, United Kingdom, and Lithuanian armies during Tumak 24 in Bemowo Piskie Training Area (BPTA), Poland, Nov. 27, 2024. A wet gap crossing involves overcoming natural obstacles such as rivers or bodies of water swiftly and effectively. Tumak 24 is a multinational combined arms live fire exercise (CALFEX) and wet gap crossing (WGX) to enhance interoperability, security and warfighting capabilities. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, while strengthening partnerships with our NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 12.01.2024 09:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945280
    VIRIN: 241127-Z-CL987-2001
    Filename: DOD_110710106
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL

    This work, U.S. Soldiers Participate in Tumak 24 Exercise at BPTA, Poland, by SPC Trevor Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

