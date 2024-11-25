U.S. Soldiers Participate in Tumak 24 Exercise at BPTA, Poland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Charlie “Wildcards” Company, 2nd Battalion, 12th Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, conduct a wet gap crossing alongside members of the Polish, United Kingdom, and Lithuanian armies during Tumak 24 in Bemowo Piskie Training Area (BPTA), Poland, Nov. 27, 2024. A wet gap crossing involves overcoming natural obstacles such as rivers or bodies of water swiftly and effectively. Tumak 24 is a multinational combined arms live fire exercise (CALFEX) and wet gap crossing (WGX) to enhance interoperability, security and warfighting capabilities. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, while strengthening partnerships with our NATO allies and regional security partners, which provides competent and ready forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trevor Wilson)