Members of the Tennessee Army National Guard's 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion performs a flyover before the Tennessee vs Vanderbilt game in Nashville, Tennessee, Nov. 30, 2024. The Tennessee National Guard was highlighted multiple times during the Salute to Service college football game. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Olivia Gum)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2024 16:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945279
|VIRIN:
|241130-Z-HJ056-9201
|Filename:
|DOD_110709683
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Tennessee Army National Guard performs flyover at Tennessee vs Vanderbilt game B-Roll, by SGT Olivia Gum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.