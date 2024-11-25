Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tennessee Army National Guard performs flyover at Tennessee vs Vanderbilt game B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2024

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Gum 

    Tennessee National Guard Joint Public Affairs Office

    Members of the Tennessee Army National Guard's 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion performs a flyover before the Tennessee vs Vanderbilt game in Nashville, Tennessee, Nov. 30, 2024. The Tennessee National Guard was highlighted multiple times during the Salute to Service college football game. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Olivia Gum)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.30.2024 16:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945279
    VIRIN: 241130-Z-HJ056-9201
    Filename: DOD_110709683
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tennessee Army National Guard performs flyover at Tennessee vs Vanderbilt game B-Roll, by SGT Olivia Gum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Football
    Flyover
    Tennessee National Guard
    Tennessee Army National Guard
    1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download