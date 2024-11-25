Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BTF 25-1 integration highlight

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.27.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at RAF Fairford, England, conduct missions with NATO Allies over Europe during Bomber Task Force 25-1. Bomber Task Force missions are an integral part of the U.S.’ military’s ability to fully integrate with NATO partners and Allies, strengthening the Alliance’s defense posture and operational capabilities. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 11.28.2024 03:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 945239
    VIRIN: 241127-F-MJ351-9001
    Filename: DOD_110708703
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BTF 25-1 integration highlight, by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    2nd Bomb Wing
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 25-1

