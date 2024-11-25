BTF 25-1 integration highlight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at RAF Fairford, England, conduct missions with NATO Allies over Europe during Bomber Task Force 25-1. Bomber Task Force missions are an integral part of the U.S.’ military’s ability to fully integrate with NATO partners and Allies, strengthening the Alliance’s defense posture and operational capabilities. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)