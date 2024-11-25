BTF 25-1 integration highlight

U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron at RAF Fairford, England, conduct missions with NATO Allies over Europe during Bomber Task Force 25-1. Bomber Task Force missions are an integral part of the U.S.’ military’s ability to fully integrate with NATO partners and Allies, strengthening the Alliance’s defense posture and operational capabilities. (U.S. Air Force Video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)
|11.27.2024
|11.28.2024 03:23
|Package
|945239
|241127-F-MJ351-9001
|DOD_110708703
|00:01:05
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|5
|5
