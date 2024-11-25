Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Funeral Service for Ethel Kennedy

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2024

    Video by Daryl Vaca 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    A funeral service is held for Ethel Kennedy in Section 45 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia.

    (U.S. Army video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 14:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945218
    VIRIN: 241125-A-YL265-9717
    Filename: DOD_110708072
    Length: 00:11:48
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Funeral Service for Ethel Kennedy, by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Ethel Kennedy

