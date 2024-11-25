A funeral service is held for Ethel Kennedy in Section 45 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia.
(U.S. Army video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 14:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945218
|VIRIN:
|241125-A-YL265-9717
|Filename:
|DOD_110708072
|Length:
|00:11:48
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Funeral Service for Ethel Kennedy, by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.