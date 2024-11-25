HHBN Soldiers take on Turkey Bowl

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Officers and noncommissioned officers compete in the annual Turkey Bowl on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 27, 2024. The Turkey Bowl is an annual event that encourages teamwork, promotes morale, and strengthens relationships within the unit, creating lasting memories for all participants. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Makenna Tilton)