    HHBN Soldiers take on Turkey Bowl

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.27.2024

    Video by Pvt. makenna tilton 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Officers and noncommissioned officers compete in the annual Turkey Bowl on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 27, 2024. The Turkey Bowl is an annual event that encourages teamwork, promotes morale, and strengthens relationships within the unit, creating lasting memories for all participants. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Makenna Tilton)

    Date Taken: 11.27.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 14:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 945214
    VIRIN: 241127-A-SD443-7115
    Filename: DOD_110708020
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    10th Mountain Division, Forscom, Thanksgiving, Turkey Bowl

