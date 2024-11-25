HHBN Soldiers take on Turkey Bowl

Officers and noncommissioned officers compete in the annual Turkey Bowl on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 27, 2024. The Turkey Bowl is an annual event that encourages teamwork, promotes morale, and strengthens relationships within the unit, creating lasting memories for all participants. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Makenna Tilton)
|Date Taken:
|11.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 14:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|945214
|VIRIN:
|241127-A-SD443-7115
|Filename:
|DOD_110708020
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
