U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brendan Wirth, 2nd Operations Support Squadron air traffic control specialist, explains the duties and work processes of air traffic control at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Nov. 13, 2024. Air traffic control specialists ensure the safety and efficiency of air traffic on the ground and in the air. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 14:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|945210
|VIRIN:
|241114-F-IM610-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110708011
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Mission Highlight - Air Traffic Control, by A1C Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
