    Mission Highlight - Air Traffic Control

    UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brendan Wirth, 2nd Operations Support Squadron air traffic control specialist, explains the duties and work processes of air traffic control at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Nov. 13, 2024. Air traffic control specialists ensure the safety and efficiency of air traffic on the ground and in the air. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 14:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 945210
    VIRIN: 241114-F-IM610-1001
    Filename: DOD_110708011
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission Highlight - Air Traffic Control, by A1C Aaron Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Barksdale AFB
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Air Traffic Contoller

