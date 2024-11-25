Mission Highlight - Air Traffic Control

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/945210" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brendan Wirth, 2nd Operations Support Squadron air traffic control specialist, explains the duties and work processes of air traffic control at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Nov. 13, 2024. Air traffic control specialists ensure the safety and efficiency of air traffic on the ground and in the air. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aaron Hill)