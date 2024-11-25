U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree viewing at Joint Base Andrews

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/945168" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-Roll of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree public viewing at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Nov. 21, 2024. Shots include the community members at the holiday market, and remarks by U.S. Air Force Col. Jun S. Oh, 316th Wing and installation commander, and Barb Miranda, Tongass National Forest deputy forest supervisor. (U.S. Air Force video by Dean Markos)