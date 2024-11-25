Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree viewing at Joint Base Andrews

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Video by Dean Markos 

    316th Wing

    B-Roll of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree public viewing at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Nov. 21, 2024. Shots include the community members at the holiday market, and remarks by U.S. Air Force Col. Jun S. Oh, 316th Wing and installation commander, and Barb Miranda, Tongass National Forest deputy forest supervisor. (U.S. Air Force video by Dean Markos)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.27.2024 10:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945168
    VIRIN: 241121-D-JS090-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_110707309
    Length: 00:09:59
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    TAGS

    Christmas
    U.S. Forest Service
    Joint Base Andrews - Naval Air Facility Washington
    Capitol Christmas tree

