B-Roll of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree public viewing at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Nov. 21, 2024. Shots include the community members at the holiday market, and remarks by U.S. Air Force Col. Jun S. Oh, 316th Wing and installation commander, and Barb Miranda, Tongass National Forest deputy forest supervisor. (U.S. Air Force video by Dean Markos)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 10:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|945168
|VIRIN:
|241121-D-JS090-1001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_110707309
|Length:
|00:09:59
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree viewing at Joint Base Andrews, by Dean Markos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
