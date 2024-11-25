The Program on Regional Security Studies course was conducted at the George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies, Garmisch, Germany on April 9 thru May 9, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.27.2024 03:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|945147
|VIRIN:
|240509-A-UN767-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110706992
|Length:
|00:03:10
|Location:
|DE
|Hometown:
|GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Program on Regional Security Studies 2024, by SGT Mario Hernandez Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.