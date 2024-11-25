MCAS Yuma Barracks Ribbon Cutting Ceremony (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, Arizona, take part in a ribbon cutting ceremony at the installation on Nov. 22, 2024. The ribbon cutting ceremony signifies one of the many steps, aimed at enhancing the quality of life for service member’s through the development of more modern structures as part of the service’s Barracks 2030 Plan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti)