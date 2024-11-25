Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS Yuma Barracks Ribbon Cutting Ceremony (B-Roll)

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, Arizona, take part in a ribbon cutting ceremony at the installation on Nov. 22, 2024. The ribbon cutting ceremony signifies one of the many steps, aimed at enhancing the quality of life for service member’s through the development of more modern structures as part of the service’s Barracks 2030 Plan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 22:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 945109
    VIRIN: 241122-M-EN170-1003
    PIN: 1003
    Filename: DOD_110706562
    Length: 00:06:28
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Yuma Barracks Ribbon Cutting Ceremony (B-Roll), by LCpl Christian Radosti, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Quality of Life
    Retention
    Ribbon Cutting
    New Barracks
    MAG-13
    Barracks 2030

