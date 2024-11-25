U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, Arizona, take part in a ribbon cutting ceremony at the installation on Nov. 22, 2024. The ribbon cutting ceremony signifies one of the many steps, aimed at enhancing the quality of life for service member’s through the development of more modern structures as part of the service’s Barracks 2030 Plan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Radosti)
|11.22.2024
|11.26.2024 22:36
|B-Roll
|945108
|241122-M-EN170-1001
|1001
|DOD_110706548
|00:08:02
|YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|1
|1
This work, MCAS Yuma Barracks Ribbon Cutting Ceremony (B-Roll), by LCpl Christian Radosti
