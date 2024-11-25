30th Space Communications Deactivation Tribute

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A video tribute to the 30th Space Communications Squadron at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., deactivated Oct. 17, 2024. The 30th SCS was responsible for providing cyber, communications, and mobile optics support to Space Launch Delta 30 and VSFB tenant units. The 30th SC is a civilian led organization that provides greater information and communication technology (ICT) capacity, agility, responsiveness and resilience to support the SLD 30 spaceport operations as well as, DoD test capabilities, mission partners, tenant units and contractors performing critical functions on base. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)