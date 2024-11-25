Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    30th Space Communications Deactivation Tribute

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    A video tribute to the 30th Space Communications Squadron at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., deactivated Oct. 17, 2024. The 30th SCS was responsible for providing cyber, communications, and mobile optics support to Space Launch Delta 30 and VSFB tenant units. The 30th SC is a civilian led organization that provides greater information and communication technology (ICT) capacity, agility, responsiveness and resilience to support the SLD 30 spaceport operations as well as, DoD test capabilities, mission partners, tenant units and contractors performing critical functions on base. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 17:02
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 945074
    VIRIN: 241007-X-XI961-1001
    Filename: DOD_110706113
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 30th Space Communications Deactivation Tribute, by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    communication
    space
    comm
    scs
    usaf
    ussf

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download