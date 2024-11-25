A video tribute to the 30th Space Communications Squadron at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., deactivated Oct. 17, 2024. The 30th SCS was responsible for providing cyber, communications, and mobile optics support to Space Launch Delta 30 and VSFB tenant units. The 30th SC is a civilian led organization that provides greater information and communication technology (ICT) capacity, agility, responsiveness and resilience to support the SLD 30 spaceport operations as well as, DoD test capabilities, mission partners, tenant units and contractors performing critical functions on base. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 17:02
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|945074
|VIRIN:
|241007-X-XI961-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110706113
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 30th Space Communications Deactivation Tribute, by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
