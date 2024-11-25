MCAS Yuma ARFF hikes Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Marine Corps aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, hike the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park in Yarnell, Arizona, November 15, 2024. The purpose of this event was to memorialize the nineteen members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots who died there on June 30, 2013.