    MCAS Yuma ARFF hikes Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial

    YARNELL, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Video by Cpl. Gideon Schippers 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marine Corps aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, hike the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park in Yarnell, Arizona, November 15, 2024. The purpose of this event was to memorialize the nineteen members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots who died there on June 30, 2013.

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 17:02
    Location: YARNELL, ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Yuma ARFF hikes Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial, by Cpl Gideon Schippers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mountain
    Hiking
    Firefighting
    Nature
    ARFF
    Hotshots

