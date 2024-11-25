U.S. Marine Corps aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, hike the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park in Yarnell, Arizona, November 15, 2024. The purpose of this event was to memorialize the nineteen members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots who died there on June 30, 2013.
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 17:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|945072
|VIRIN:
|241115-M-PP322-2387
|Filename:
|DOD_110706061
|Length:
|00:04:05
|Location:
|YARNELL, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MCAS Yuma ARFF hikes Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial, by Cpl Gideon Schippers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.