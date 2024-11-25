Turning the page for mission support

Dominique Williams, 733d Force Support Squadron, Senior Library Technician, provides information about the Groninger Library’s support functions and roles on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 18, 2024. The Groninger Library provides access to various forms of print and digital media to help aid in the professional and personal development of service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde).
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 12:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|945017
|VIRIN:
|241126-F-DA718-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110705411
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
