    Turning the page for mission support

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Dominique Williams, 733d Force Support Squadron, Senior Library Technician, provides information about the Groninger Library’s support functions and roles on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 18, 2024. The Groninger Library provides access to various forms of print and digital media to help aid in the professional and personal development of service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde).

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 12:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 945017
    VIRIN: 241126-F-DA718-1001
    Filename: DOD_110705411
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Library
    Support
    Groninger

