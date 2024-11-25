Turning the page for mission support

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dominique Williams, 733d Force Support Squadron, Senior Library Technician, provides information about the Groninger Library’s support functions and roles on Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Nov. 18, 2024. The Groninger Library provides access to various forms of print and digital media to help aid in the professional and personal development of service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Gerald Ligeralde).