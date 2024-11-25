SLD 30 Spaceport Spotlight: 30th Medical Group

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/945007" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this iteration of the SLD 30 Spaceport Spotlight, Lt. Nicholas Arnold, 30th MDG group practice manager, talks about the variety of patient services our medical facility has to offer, and how welcoming, respectful, and determined their team of providers are to providing excellent healthcare to keep VSFB mission ready. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)