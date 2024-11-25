Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLD 30 Spaceport Spotlight: 30th Medical Group

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.26.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    In this iteration of the SLD 30 Spaceport Spotlight, Lt. Nicholas Arnold, 30th MDG group practice manager, talks about the variety of patient services our medical facility has to offer, and how welcoming, respectful, and determined their team of providers are to providing excellent healthcare to keep VSFB mission ready. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.26.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 11:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 945007
    VIRIN: 241126-X-XI961-1001
    Filename: DOD_110705210
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SLD 30 Spaceport Spotlight: 30th Medical Group, by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medical
    health
    usaf
    ussf
    MDG

