In this iteration of the SLD 30 Spaceport Spotlight, Lt. Nicholas Arnold, 30th MDG group practice manager, talks about the variety of patient services our medical facility has to offer, and how welcoming, respectful, and determined their team of providers are to providing excellent healthcare to keep VSFB mission ready. (U.S. Space Force video by Senior Airman Kadielle Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|11.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 11:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|945007
|VIRIN:
|241126-X-XI961-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110705210
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SLD 30 Spaceport Spotlight: 30th Medical Group, by SrA Kadielle Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.