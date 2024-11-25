Fort Sill supports Oklahoma State University's Military Appreciation football game

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/944982" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On Nov. 23, 2024, Oklahoma State University held its Military Appreciation football game, honoring service members and their contributions. The event featured the Fort Sill Artillery Half Section and the Oklahoma City Recruiting Battalion, and recognized the Army Best Squad winners. The game provided an opportunity for fans and students to show their support for the military community, as well as offered an accessions opportunity.