Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Sill supports Oklahoma State University's Military Appreciation football game

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    11.23.2024

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    On Nov. 23, 2024, Oklahoma State University held its Military Appreciation football game, honoring service members and their contributions. The event featured the Fort Sill Artillery Half Section and the Oklahoma City Recruiting Battalion, and recognized the Army Best Squad winners. The game provided an opportunity for fans and students to show their support for the military community, as well as offered an accessions opportunity.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 09:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944982
    VIRIN: 241123-O-KP881-4690
    Filename: DOD_110704832
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Sill supports Oklahoma State University's Military Appreciation football game, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FCoE Command Sergeant Major
    FCoE Commanding General

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download