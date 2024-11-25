Fort Sill supports Oklahoma State University's Military Appreciation football game

On Nov. 23, 2024, Oklahoma State University held its Military Appreciation football game, honoring service members and their contributions. The event featured the Fort Sill Artillery Half Section and the Oklahoma City Recruiting Battalion, and recognized the Army Best Squad winners. The game provided an opportunity for fans and students to show their support for the military community, as well as offered an accessions opportunity.
|11.23.2024
|11.26.2024 09:19
|Video Productions
|944982
|241123-O-KP881-4690
|DOD_110704832
|00:00:43
|OKLAHOMA, US
|0
|0
