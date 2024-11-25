From the modern frontier to the Cowboy's turf: Fort Sill stands strong at OSU Military Appreciation Game

Photo By Edward Muniz | Maj. Gen Phil Brooks, the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill commanding general,...... read more read more Photo By Edward Muniz | Maj. Gen Phil Brooks, the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Neil Sartain, the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill command sergeant major, pose with Oklahoma City Recruiting Battalion Soldiers at Oklahoma State University's Military Appreciation Game on Nov. 23, 2024 in Stillwater, Okla. (U.S. Army photo by Edward Muñiz) see less | View Image Page

The Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill supported Oklahoma State University’s Military Appreciation Game against the Texas Tech University Red Raiders Nov. 23, 2024, in Stillwater, Okla.



Fort Sill, located approximately 150 miles southwest of Stillwater, Okla., is known as the "modern frontier," reflecting its rich history with Native American and Buffalo Soldier heritage, as well as its role in advancing military modernization.



Similarly, Oklahoma State University, also founded in the late 19th century, continues to evolve as a leading institution, blending its historic roots with innovative advancements in education and research.



It was fitting the FCoE command team, Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks and Command Sgt. Major Neil Sartain, along with Soldiers from the Fort Sill Half Section, helped OSU recognize and pay tribute to armed forces service members by marching in the Spirit Walk—a tradition in which the OSU spirit committee and marching band lead the cheerleaders, pom squad and football team down Hester Street to excite the team and fans.



Brooks and Sartain kept the energy going as they led the Orange Power chant, a tradition formerly led by Lee Redick, known as "Mr. Orange Power," who led the chant at OSU games for over 20 years. The chant consists of one-half of the stadium screaming “orange” and the other half calling back “power” to boost morale and add to the energetic atmosphere throughout the stadium.



During the first quarter, OSU Football recognized the Fort Sill Half Section as a living tribute to the U.S. Army’s Field Artillery heritage. They captivated the crowd while riding horseback during the Spirit Walk, and the crowd roared for them during this tribute for their historical significance.



The Fort Sill Best Squad from the 428th Field Artillery Brigade received similar honors from the stadium for their contributions to Fort Sill and the U.S. Army.



A "Squad" is a small-unit group of Soldiers, connected by a squad leader. Earlier this year, they won the Fort Sill Best Squad Competition at Fort Sill, which tested their technical and tactical proficiency and their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team. Soldiers never fight alone, the unbreakable bonds forged through shared hardship and unending support for one another are the hallmark of our most successful small units.

"Being part of the Military Appreciation Game was an experience I'll never forget," Sgt. Ryan Meglio said, Fort Sill Best Squad, 428th FAB. "It was amazing to feel the support and appreciation from the OSU community. It was a great reminder of the strong bond between the military and the people we serve."

In addition to game-day activities, Soldiers from the Stillwater Recruiting Station, Oklahoma City Recruiting Battalion, hosted a Go Army booth with a massive television display for OSU fans, offering a glimpse into military life and opportunities through various videos.



Sgt. 1st Class Stephen Webb, station commander, Stillwater Recruiting Station, said it was important for Soldiers to be at the game so the community could see they are not just part of the U.S. Army, but also part of their communities.



“Engaging with the community really helps because they get to see the Army is more than the movies we see,” Web said. “With over the 150 jobs we have, you can go work computers and maybe set yourself up later in life.”



Military Appreciation Games go beyond football—they create a bridge between Soldiers and the communities they serve, showing that the military is not just an institution but a collection of people with shared values and goals.



“I appreciate everyone coming out,” Webb said. “It’s been a great time—we’ve enjoyed this. I really appreciate everyone’s support for the Stillwater Recruiting Center.”



This collaboration between Fort Sill and OSU highlights the shared values of resilience and service that have shaped the frontier spirit in Oklahoma for generations.



View more photos on the Fort Sill Flickr page: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjBSVjD