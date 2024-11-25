Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coalition Forces Conduct Mass Casualty Exercise

    IRAQ

    11.22.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Veronica Van Doran 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Coalition Forces conduct a mass casualty (MASCAL) exercise on Erbil Air Base, Iraq, Nov. 24, 2024. This exercise is one of many that help maintain medical proficiencies through battle drills, preserving the force. The Coalition stays ready to ensure the ability to continue advising, assisting, and enabling partner forces to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS and its radical, extremist ideologies. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Ray Boyington and Staff Sgt. Veronica Van Doran)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 09:06
    Location: IQ

    medical
    coalition
    iraq
    CJTF-OIR

