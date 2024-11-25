Coalition Forces Conduct Mass Casualty Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/944977" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Coalition Forces conduct a mass casualty (MASCAL) exercise on Erbil Air Base, Iraq, Nov. 24, 2024. This exercise is one of many that help maintain medical proficiencies through battle drills, preserving the force. The Coalition stays ready to ensure the ability to continue advising, assisting, and enabling partner forces to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS and its radical, extremist ideologies. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Ray Boyington and Staff Sgt. Veronica Van Doran)