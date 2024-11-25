Coalition Forces Conduct Mass Casualty Exercise

Coalition Forces conduct a mass casualty (MASCAL) exercise on Erbil Air Base, Iraq, Nov. 24, 2024. This exercise is one of many that help maintain medical proficiencies through battle drills, preserving the force. The Coalition stays ready to ensure the ability to continue advising, assisting, and enabling partner forces to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS and its radical, extremist ideologies. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Ray Boyington and Staff Sgt. Veronica Van Doran)
