U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron participate in a bilateral exercise with Royal Moroccan Air Force for a close-air support training mission as part of Bomber Task Force 25-1 above Africa, Nov. 24, 2024. The strategic bilateral partnership between the U.S. and Morocco is rooted in shared interests in regional peace, security, prosperity and commitment to continued cooperation on issues of common interest. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 06:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944955
|VIRIN:
|241124-F-TC214-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110704680
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|GB
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S., Royal Moroccan Air Force train together during BTF 25-1, by SrA Jacob Cabanero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.