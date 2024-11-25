U.S., Royal Moroccan Air Force train together during BTF 25-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron participate in a bilateral exercise with Royal Moroccan Air Force for a close-air support training mission as part of Bomber Task Force 25-1 above Africa, Nov. 24, 2024. The strategic bilateral partnership between the U.S. and Morocco is rooted in shared interests in regional peace, security, prosperity and commitment to continued cooperation on issues of common interest. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)