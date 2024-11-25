Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Royal Moroccan Air Force train together during BTF 25-1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED KINGDOM

    11.22.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron participate in a bilateral exercise with Royal Moroccan Air Force for a close-air support training mission as part of Bomber Task Force 25-1 above Africa, Nov. 24, 2024. The strategic bilateral partnership between the U.S. and Morocco is rooted in shared interests in regional peace, security, prosperity and commitment to continued cooperation on issues of common interest. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jacob Cabanero)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 06:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944955
    VIRIN: 241124-F-TC214-7001
    Filename: DOD_110704680
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Royal Moroccan Air Force train together during BTF 25-1, by SrA Jacob Cabanero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    STRATCOM
    AFGSC
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download