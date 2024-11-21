Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Two B-52s takeoff in support of Exercise APEX JET

    ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.25.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Mary Bowers 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron taxis the runway in at RAF Fairford, England prior to taking off for Exercise APEX JET Nov. 25, 2024. During Exercise APEX JET, the 20th EBS will integrate with NATO partners and conduct close intercept and air support training. By maintaining a strong and credible strategic bomber force, the U.S. reinforces the safety and stability of its Allies and partners, ensuring preparedness and effective deterrence in vital areas. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)

    Date Taken: 11.25.2024
    Date Posted: 11.26.2024 04:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944952
    VIRIN: 241125-F-VS152-1001
    Filename: DOD_110704594
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, GB

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    2nd Bomb Wing
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 25-1

