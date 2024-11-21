Two B-52s takeoff in support of Exercise APEX JET

A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron taxis the runway in at RAF Fairford, England prior to taking off for Exercise APEX JET Nov. 25, 2024. During Exercise APEX JET, the 20th EBS will integrate with NATO partners and conduct close intercept and air support training. By maintaining a strong and credible strategic bomber force, the U.S. reinforces the safety and stability of its Allies and partners, ensuring preparedness and effective deterrence in vital areas. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.26.2024 04:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, GB
