    YCA - USVets Clean up 11-22-24

    WAIANAE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Andrew Jackson 

    State of Hawaii, Department of Defense, Public Affairs Office

    Andria Tupola, Ph.D. Honolulu District 1 Council Member, partnered with Youth Challenge Academy- Kalaeloa, US Vets Waianae and other local business to clean-up the front of the US Vets Waianae campus, Nov. 22, 2024.

    Interview at front of broll

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 17:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944728
    VIRIN: 241122-Z-IX631-1475
    Filename: DOD_110700386
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: WAIANAE, HAWAII, US

    Hawaii
    Youth Challenge Academy

