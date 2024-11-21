YCA - USVets Clean up 11-22-24
Andria Tupola, Ph.D. Honolulu District 1 Council Member, partnered with Youth Challenge Academy- Kalaeloa, US Vets Waianae and other local business to clean-up the front of the US Vets Waianae campus, Nov. 22, 2024.
Interview at front of broll
|11.22.2024
|11.22.2024 17:47
|B-Roll
|944728
|241122-Z-IX631-1475
|DOD_110700386
|00:02:49
|WAIANAE, HAWAII, US
|0
|0
