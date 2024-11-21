Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tinker Fire demonstrates dangers of deep-frying turkey

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Video by Clayton Cummins 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    Tis the season for delicious feasts! Throughout the years, deep-fried turkey has become a popular choice for its crispy skin and juicy meat. While the cooking method can bring delicious results, it can also lead to disaster.
    Attempting to deep-fry a frozen or partially frozen turkey can lead to severe injuries or death, and significant property damage if not done correctly.
    According to the National Fire Protection Association, each year there are more than three times the daily average of home cooking fires around Thanksgiving.
    “We want to make sure that when we are cooking, especially with deep fryers, that we are being safe to avoid anyone getting injured or killed,” said Tinker fire inspector, Adrian Jaramillo.
    As part of a 552nd Air Control Wing safety stand down day, Tinker Fire & Emergency Services demonstrated for Airmen the dangers of improperly using a turkey fryer.

