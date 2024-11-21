Tis the season for delicious feasts! Throughout the years, deep-fried turkey has become a popular choice for its crispy skin and juicy meat. While the cooking method can bring delicious results, it can also lead to disaster.
Attempting to deep-fry a frozen or partially frozen turkey can lead to severe injuries or death, and significant property damage if not done correctly.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, each year there are more than three times the daily average of home cooking fires around Thanksgiving.
“We want to make sure that when we are cooking, especially with deep fryers, that we are being safe to avoid anyone getting injured or killed,” said Tinker fire inspector, Adrian Jaramillo.
As part of a 552nd Air Control Wing safety stand down day, Tinker Fire & Emergency Services demonstrated for Airmen the dangers of improperly using a turkey fryer.
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 16:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944724
|VIRIN:
|241122-F-SN568-5223
|Filename:
|DOD_110700318
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tinker Fire demonstrates dangers of deep-frying turkey, by Clayton Cummins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.