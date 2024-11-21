Exercise Global Eagle 2024 took place at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, and Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, Nov. 4-21, 2024. Global Eagle is an annual base defense exercise conducted between international partners with this year’s iteration including the U.S. Air Force, Royal Air Force, and Royal Norwegian Air Force designed to exchange tactics and advance interoperability for these international partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 16:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|944717
|VIRIN:
|241115-F-JO760-8314
|Filename:
|DOD_110700303
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|AVON PARK, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Global Eagle 2024, by A1C Iain Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.