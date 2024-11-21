Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Global Eagle 2024

    AVON PARK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley 

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    Exercise Global Eagle 2024 took place at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, and Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, Nov. 4-21, 2024. Global Eagle is an annual base defense exercise conducted between international partners with this year’s iteration including the U.S. Air Force, Royal Air Force, and Royal Norwegian Air Force designed to exchange tactics and advance interoperability for these international partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 16:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 944717
    VIRIN: 241115-F-JO760-8314
    Filename: DOD_110700303
    Length: 00:02:48
    Location: AVON PARK, FLORIDA, US

    TAGS

    International
    RAF
    Readiness
    Global Eagle
    BDG
    RNoAF

