Exercise Global Eagle 2024 took place at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, and Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, Nov. 4-21, 2024. Global Eagle is an annual base defense exercise conducted between international partners with this year’s iteration including the U.S. Air Force, Royal Air Force, and Royal Norwegian Air Force designed to exchange tactics and advance interoperability for these international partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley)