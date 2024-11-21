10th Mountain Division hosts Summit Strike 2024 - Forged in the Past, Forging the Future

The 10th Mountain Division (LI) hosted Summit Strike 2024, Nov. 19-21, with the intent to seamlessly integrate fires; intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR); and multi-domain operations (MDO) assets by partnering with other countries, military branches, and multiple industry partners to defeat adversaries, while showcasing Fort Drum as the premier training and force development hub in the Northeast. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)
