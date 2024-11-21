Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division hosts Summit Strike 2024 - Forged in the Past, Forging the Future

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Video by Spc. Mason Nichols 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 10th Mountain Division (LI) hosted Summit Strike 2024, Nov. 19-21, with the intent to seamlessly integrate fires; intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR); and multi-domain operations (MDO) assets by partnering with other countries, military branches, and multiple industry partners to defeat adversaries, while showcasing Fort Drum as the premier training and force development hub in the Northeast. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 15:29
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    #Army
    #ClimbToGlory
    #XVIIIAirborneCorps
    #MDO
    #SummitStrike
    summitstrike2024

