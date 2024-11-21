10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024 - Interview - Maj. Benjamin Potter

U.S. Army Maj. Benjamin Potter, assistant chief of staff for aviation, 10th Mountain Division, speaks about exercise Summit Strike, on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 21, 2024. Lessons learned during this Division live-fire exercise will assist 10th Mountain Division Soldiers in large-scale combat operations and build upon existing partnerships across the Army. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Campbell)
