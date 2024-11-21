10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024 - Interview - Maj. Benjamin Potter

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Maj. Benjamin Potter, assistant chief of staff for aviation, 10th Mountain Division, speaks about exercise Summit Strike, on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 21, 2024. Lessons learned during this Division live-fire exercise will assist 10th Mountain Division Soldiers in large-scale combat operations and build upon existing partnerships across the Army. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Campbell)