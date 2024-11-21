Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024 - Interview - Maj. Benjamin Potter

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Video by Spc. Elijah Campbell 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. Benjamin Potter, assistant chief of staff for aviation, 10th Mountain Division, speaks about exercise Summit Strike, on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 21, 2024. Lessons learned during this Division live-fire exercise will assist 10th Mountain Division Soldiers in large-scale combat operations and build upon existing partnerships across the Army. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 15:01
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 944692
    VIRIN: 241121-A-RM492-4296
    Filename: DOD_110699913
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024 - Interview - Maj. Benjamin Potter, by SPC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ClimbToGlory
    MDO
    SummitStrike
    summitstrike2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download