    10th Mountain Division hosts Summit Strike 2024 - Offering a glimpse into future of multi-domain operations

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Video by Spc. Mason Nichols 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    The 10th Mountain Division (LI) hosted Summit Strike 2024, Nov. 19-21, with the intent to seamlessly integrate fires; intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR); and multi-domain operations (MDO) assets by partnering with other countries, military branches, and multiple industry partners to defeat adversaries, while showcasing Fort Drum as the premier training and force development hub in the Northeast.

    “It is our sacred obligation to fight and win our nation’s wars,” said Maj. Gen. Scott Naumann, the 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander. “Summit Strike provides the 10th Mountain Division the opportunity to hone the skills our warfighters need to accomplish this. Through this multi-domain training exercise, we are able to learn, refine requirements, and develop innovative solutions to fight a near-peer enemy with successive iterations of live, multi-domain training.”

    Summit Strike ’24 validated the division's ability to integrate surface-to-surface, rotary-wing, and fixed-wing weapon systems, enhancing its lethality. The exercise solidified Fort Drum's position as a premier training and force development hub, showcasing its ability to integrate emerging technology and systems into range operations.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 10:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 944645
    VIRIN: 241121-A-AO831-9675
    Filename: DOD_110699354
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

