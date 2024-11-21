Shout-out to the Green Bay Packers from USARIEM's COL Rosser.
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 14:15
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|944552
|VIRIN:
|241121-A-EU612-3720
|Filename:
|DOD_110697418
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|NATICK, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, COL Rosser--Green Bay Packers shout-out, by Maddi Langweil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.