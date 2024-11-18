Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20 EBS Airmen perform maintenance during BTF 25-1

    ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.20.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Mary Bowers 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron perform maintenance on a B-52H Stratofortress at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 20, 2024, during Bomber Task Force 25-1. The U.S. upholds a robust strategic bomber force, reinforcing the security and stability of its Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 11:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944525
    VIRIN: 241120-F-VS152-1001
    Filename: DOD_110696956
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, GB

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    2nd Bomb Wing
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe

