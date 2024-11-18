Airmen assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron perform maintenance on a B-52H Stratofortress at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 20, 2024, during Bomber Task Force 25-1. The U.S. upholds a robust strategic bomber force, reinforcing the security and stability of its Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 11:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944525
|VIRIN:
|241120-F-VS152-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110696956
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 20 EBS Airmen perform maintenance during BTF 25-1, by SrA Mary Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
