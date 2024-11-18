20EBS Airmen load weapons during BTF 25-1

Airmen assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron load GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munitions into the bomb bay of a B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 20, 2024. Strategic bomber force remains a cornerstone of U.S. military strength, providing Allies and partners with a credible means of enhancing security and stability across the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)
