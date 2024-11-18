20EBS Airmen Load Weapons in Preparation for BTF 25-1 Mission

Airmen assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron load GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munitions into the bomb bay of a B-52H Stratofortress during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 13, 2024. Our strategic bomber force remains a cornerstone of U.S. military strength, providing Allies and partners with a credible means of enhancing security and stability across the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)
|11.13.2024
|11.21.2024 10:58
|B-Roll
|944509
|241113-F-VS152-1001
|DOD_110696796
|00:02:04
|ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, GB
|0
|0
