    BTF 25-1 Munitions building

    ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.12.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Mary Bowers 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron build GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munitions during Bomber Task Force 25-1 at RAF Fairford, England, Nov. 12, 2024. Our strategic bomber force remains a cornerstone of U.S. military strength, providing Allies and partners with a credible means of enhancing security and stability across the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mary Bowers)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 10:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944506
    VIRIN: 241112-F-VS152-1001
    Filename: DOD_110696784
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE FAIRFORD, GB

    This work, BTF 25-1 Munitions building, by SrA Mary Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    2nd Bomb Wing
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 25-1

