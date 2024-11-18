Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AADD Aims to Minimize Drunk Driving

    UNITED STATES

    11.12.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    A public service announcement from 2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs highlights Airmen Against Drunk Driving, an Airman-led organization on Barksdale Air Force Base. AADD aims to minimize drunk driving. Military members can call a phone number that notifies an Airman in the program and that Airman will pick up the service member and drive them home safely. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 10:00
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 944499
    VIRIN: 241112-F-JL002-1001
    Filename: DOD_110696738
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AADD Aims to Minimize Drunk Driving, by A1C Jaiyah Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    safety
    PSA
    AADD
    Airman Against Drunk Driving

