A public service announcement from 2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs highlights Airmen Against Drunk Driving, an Airman-led organization on Barksdale Air Force Base. AADD aims to minimize drunk driving. Military members can call a phone number that notifies an Airman in the program and that Airman will pick up the service member and drive them home safely. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)
|11.12.2024
|11.21.2024 10:00
|PSA
|944499
|241112-F-JL002-1001
|DOD_110696738
|00:00:43
|US
|0
|0
