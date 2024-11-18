Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SACEUR sports awards ceremony at SHAPE

    BELGIUM

    11.14.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Christina Carter 

    AFN Benelux

    An awards ceremony was held for the six national teams that competed in the Supreme Allied Commander Europe Sports in 2024 at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, Nov. 14, 2024. The SACEUR Sports Competition is held throughout the year with events held almost every month. This was the last event held for this season, with NATO North taking first, followed by the Benelux France, NATO South, Germany, USA, and Great Britain. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 10:09
    Location: BE

    NATO
    Awards
    SHAPE
    Chievres Air Base
    AFN Benelux
    SACEUR Sports

