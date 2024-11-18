SACEUR sports awards ceremony at SHAPE

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An awards ceremony was held for the six national teams that competed in the Supreme Allied Commander Europe Sports in 2024 at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, Nov. 14, 2024. The SACEUR Sports Competition is held throughout the year with events held almost every month. This was the last event held for this season, with NATO North taking first, followed by the Benelux France, NATO South, Germany, USA, and Great Britain. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christina Carter)