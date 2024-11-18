589th Brigade Support Battalion Conduct Night Operations During Dynamic Front 25

U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 589th Brigade Support Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, conduct night operations during exercise Dynamic Front 25 at Ravajarvi Training Area, Rovaniemi, Finland, Nov. 14, 2024. Dynamic Front takes place from Nov 4-24 in Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, and demonstrates NATO’s ability to share fire missions, target information, and operational graphics from the Arctic to the Black Sea. It increases the lethality of the Alliance through long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverages host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)
|11.21.2024
|11.21.2024 04:22
|Video Productions
|944457
|241121-A-FO268-9910
|DOD_110696341
|00:00:23
|Location:
|ROVANIEMI, FI
|1
|1
