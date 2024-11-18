Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    589th Brigade Support Battalion Conduct Night Operations During Dynamic Front 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROVANIEMI, FINLAND

    11.21.2024

    Video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 589th Brigade Support Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, conduct night operations during exercise Dynamic Front 25 at Ravajarvi Training Area, Rovaniemi, Finland, Nov. 14, 2024. Dynamic Front takes place from Nov 4-24 in Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, and demonstrates NATO’s ability to share fire missions, target information, and operational graphics from the Arctic to the Black Sea. It increases the lethality of the Alliance through long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverages host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 04:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944457
    VIRIN: 241121-A-FO268-9910
    Filename: DOD_110696341
    Length: 00:00:23
    Location: ROVANIEMI, FI

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 589th Brigade Support Battalion Conduct Night Operations During Dynamic Front 25, by PFC Jolene Cintron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Strongertogether
    DynamicFront
    56thAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download