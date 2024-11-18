Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024 B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Video by Spc. Mason Nichols 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Air National Guard A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft with Maryland’s 104th Fighter Squadron, 175th Wing trains with the Joint Air Ground Integration Cell (JAGIC) by locating and destroying targets (emitters) during exercise Summit Strike '24 on Fort Drum, New York on Nov. 20, 2024. Summit Strike '24 showcases Fort Drum as the premier training and force development hub in the Northeast, with the ability to routinely integrate emerging technology and systems into range operations and validate the Division’s lethality and its ability to employ its killing arm; the JAGIC, in a live-fire training environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 19:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944436
    VIRIN: 241120-A-AO831-5110
    Filename: DOD_110695967
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024 B-Roll, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Army
    #ClimbToGlory
    #XVIIIAirborneCorps
    #MDO
    #SummitStrike
    summitstrike2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download