A U.S. Air National Guard A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft with Maryland’s 104th Fighter Squadron, 175th Wing trains with the Joint Air Ground Integration Cell (JAGIC) by locating and destroying targets (emitters) during exercise Summit Strike '24 on Fort Drum, New York on Nov. 20, 2024. Summit Strike '24 showcases Fort Drum as the premier training and force development hub in the Northeast, with the ability to routinely integrate emerging technology and systems into range operations and validate the Division’s lethality and its ability to employ its killing arm; the JAGIC, in a live-fire training environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 19:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944436
|VIRIN:
|241120-A-AO831-5110
|Filename:
|DOD_110695967
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024 B-Roll, by SPC Mason Nichols, identified by DVIDS
