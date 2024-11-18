10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike presentation for distinguished visitor Canadian Army Brig. Gen. Jay MacKeen, XVIII Airborne Corps assistant commander of operations and guests during Summit Strike ‘24 on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 20, 2024. Summit Strike ‘24 showcases the 10th Mountain Division’s continuous effort to create and build upon existing partnerships across the Army and embodies the Division’s strategic approach to people and warfighting. Summit Strike ‘24 allows the Division and forces from across the DoD to execute Multi-Domain Operation (MDO) exercises on Fort Drum. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)
This work, 10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024, by PFC Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
