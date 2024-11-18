Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike presentation for distinguished visitor Canadian Army Brig. Gen. Jay MacKeen, XVIII Airborne Corps assistant commander of operations and guests during Summit Strike ‘24 on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 20, 2024. Summit Strike ‘24 showcases the 10th Mountain Division’s continuous effort to create and build upon existing partnerships across the Army and embodies the Division’s strategic approach to people and warfighting. Summit Strike ‘24 allows the Division and forces from across the DoD to execute Multi-Domain Operation (MDO) exercises on Fort Drum. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Alyssa Norton)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 19:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944434
    VIRIN: 241120-A-HO064-6380
    Filename: DOD_110695930
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    TAGS

    #Army
    #ClimbToGlory
    #XVIIIAirborneCorps
    #MDO
    #SummitStrike
    #summitstrike2024

