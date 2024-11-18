UTNG Best of the Best- November 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video compilation series highlights units and people doing great things across the Utah National Guard. In this edition, members of the 116th Engineer Vertical Construction Company highlight their work on Hangar 79 at Ford Island, Hawaii as part of their Innovative Readiness Training; the Utah Air National Guard participates in a Homeland Response Force Exercise "Toxic Swell 2024," in Oahu, Hawaii; the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade supports the Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa Exercise "Bull Shark 24" while deployed; and the Combined Support Maintenance Shop hosts the largest-to-date National Best Mechanic Competition involving members from thirteen other states. (Utah Army National Guard video compiled by Robert Harnden)