    UTNG Best of the Best- November 2024

    DRAPER, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2024

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    This video compilation series highlights units and people doing great things across the Utah National Guard. In this edition, members of the 116th Engineer Vertical Construction Company highlight their work on Hangar 79 at Ford Island, Hawaii as part of their Innovative Readiness Training; the Utah Air National Guard participates in a Homeland Response Force Exercise "Toxic Swell 2024," in Oahu, Hawaii; the 204th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade supports the Combined Joint Task Force- Horn of Africa Exercise "Bull Shark 24" while deployed; and the Combined Support Maintenance Shop hosts the largest-to-date National Best Mechanic Competition involving members from thirteen other states. (Utah Army National Guard video compiled by Robert Harnden)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 18:47
    Location: DRAPER, UTAH, US

    TAGS

    Utah National Guard
    Best of the Best
    Hangar 79
    Bull Shark
    Toxic Swell
    Best Mechanic

