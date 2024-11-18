10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll part 1: Soldiers with 6-6 CAV, 10th CAB, 10th MTN DIV (LI) conduct pre-flight inspections during Summit Strike on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 20, 2024. Summit Strike is an annual exercise to validate the 10th Mountain Division’s ability to seamlessly integrate fires; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR); and multi-domain operations (MDO) assets to synchronize the ability to find and kill the enemy, showcasing Fort Drum as the premier training and force development hub in the Northeast. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Amber Edwards)