    10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. Amber Edwards 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    B-Roll part 2: Soldiers with 6-6 CAV, 10th CAB, 10th MTN DIV (LI) conduct pre-flight inspections during Summit Strike on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 20, 2024. Summit Strike is an annual exercise to validate the 10th Mountain Division’s ability to seamlessly integrate fires; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR); and multi-domain operations (MDO) assets to synchronize the ability to find and kill the enemy, showcasing Fort Drum as the premier training and force development hub in the Northeast. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Amber Edwards)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 18:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944416
    VIRIN: 241120-A-ET233-6298
    Filename: DOD_110695758
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    10th Mountain Division
    forscom
    Fort Drum
    Army
    summitstrike2024

