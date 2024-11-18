B-Roll part 2: Soldiers with 6-6 CAV, 10th CAB, 10th MTN DIV (LI) conduct pre-flight inspections during Summit Strike on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 20, 2024. Summit Strike is an annual exercise to validate the 10th Mountain Division’s ability to seamlessly integrate fires; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR); and multi-domain operations (MDO) assets to synchronize the ability to find and kill the enemy, showcasing Fort Drum as the premier training and force development hub in the Northeast. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Amber Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 18:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944416
|VIRIN:
|241120-A-ET233-6298
|Filename:
|DOD_110695758
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024, by SGT Amber Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.