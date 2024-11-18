DINFOS Live Episode 42: Crisis Communications in the Civilian Sector

Join for episode 42 of DINFOS Live where we'll meet Lulu Meservey, the Founder of Rostra, and Former Chief Communications Officer of Activision Blizzard. Tune in as Lulu discusses crisis communications in the civilian sector, specifically in the tech and gaming industries.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 15:22
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|944389
|Filename:
|DOD_110695375
|Length:
|00:38:35
|Location:
|FOR MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
