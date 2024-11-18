Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DINFOS Live Episode 42: Crisis Communications in the Civilian Sector

    FOR MEADE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jesse Untalan 

    Defense Information School

    Join for episode 42 of DINFOS Live where we'll meet Lulu Meservey, the Founder of Rostra, and Former Chief Communications Officer of Activision Blizzard. Tune in as Lulu discusses crisis communications in the civilian sector, specifically in the tech and gaming industries.

    Length: 00:38:35
    DINFOS Live
    DINFOS Live Episode 42

