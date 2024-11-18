DINFOS Live Episode 42: Crisis Communications in the Civilian Sector

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Join for episode 42 of DINFOS Live where we'll meet Lulu Meservey, the Founder of Rostra, and Former Chief Communications Officer of Activision Blizzard. Tune in as Lulu discusses crisis communications in the civilian sector, specifically in the tech and gaming industries.