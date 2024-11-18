Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Behind the Scenes: Critical Infrastructure Operations & Maintenance

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    We travelled around the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, November 7-8, and visited with our lock operators, navigation office, and powerhouse maintenance folks.

    These Tulsa District employees ensure critical infrastructure is operational and ready for service.

    Our lock operators and lock maintenance people keep the locks working so commerce and traffic can travel the 127-mile portion of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System in Oklahoma.

    Our powerhouse and dam maintenance people keep turbines operating so we can generate clean electricity ensuring peak power for customers in the region.

    Our Marine Maintenance Unit, performs repairs and maintenance on lock and dams throughout the Tulsa District.

    Here's a small taste of the imagery from those visits.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 09:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944328
    VIRIN: 241108-A-PO406-9575
    Filename: DOD_110694684
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Behind the Scenes: Critical Infrastructure Operations & Maintenance, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navigation
    Oklahoma
    Maintenance
    Hydropower
    MKARNS
    Locks & Dams

