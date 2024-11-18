Behind the Scenes: Critical Infrastructure Operations & Maintenance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/944328" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

We travelled around the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, November 7-8, and visited with our lock operators, navigation office, and powerhouse maintenance folks.



These Tulsa District employees ensure critical infrastructure is operational and ready for service.



Our lock operators and lock maintenance people keep the locks working so commerce and traffic can travel the 127-mile portion of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System in Oklahoma.



Our powerhouse and dam maintenance people keep turbines operating so we can generate clean electricity ensuring peak power for customers in the region.



Our Marine Maintenance Unit, performs repairs and maintenance on lock and dams throughout the Tulsa District.



Here's a small taste of the imagery from those visits.