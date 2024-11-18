Behind the Scenes: Critical Infrastructure Operations & Maintenance

We travelled around the Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, November 7-8, and visited with our lock operators, navigation office, and powerhouse maintenance folks.
These Tulsa District employees ensure critical infrastructure is operational and ready for service.
Our lock operators and lock maintenance people keep the locks working so commerce and traffic can travel the 127-mile portion of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System in Oklahoma.
Our powerhouse and dam maintenance people keep turbines operating so we can generate clean electricity ensuring peak power for customers in the region.
Our Marine Maintenance Unit, performs repairs and maintenance on lock and dams throughout the Tulsa District.
Here's a small taste of the imagery from those visits.
