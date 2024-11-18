10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 6th Squadron, 6th Cavalry, 10 Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI) conducted a refueling and arming mission for AH-64 Chinook Attack helicopters during exercise Summit Strike '24 on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 19, 2024. Summit Strike ‘24 allows the Division and forces from across the DoD to execute Multi-Domain Operation (MDO) exercises on Fort Drum. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)