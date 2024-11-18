Soldiers assigned to the 6th Squadron, 6th Cavalry, 10 Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI) conducted a refueling and arming mission for AH-64 Chinook Attack helicopters during exercise Summit Strike '24 on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 19, 2024. Summit Strike ‘24 allows the Division and forces from across the DoD to execute Multi-Domain Operation (MDO) exercises on Fort Drum. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2024 21:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944281
|VIRIN:
|241119-A-WA425-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110693973
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024, by SGT Matthew Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.