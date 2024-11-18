Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Video by Sgt. Matthew Connor 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 6th Squadron, 6th Cavalry, 10 Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI) conducted a refueling and arming mission for AH-64 Chinook Attack helicopters during exercise Summit Strike '24 on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 19, 2024. Summit Strike ‘24 allows the Division and forces from across the DoD to execute Multi-Domain Operation (MDO) exercises on Fort Drum. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 21:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944281
    VIRIN: 241119-A-WA425-1001
    Filename: DOD_110693973
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024, by SGT Matthew Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    Air Cav
    Apache
    B-roll
    summitstrike2024

