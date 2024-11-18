Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why We Serve

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Quatasia Carter and Alaskan Command Public Affairs

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    Senior Master Sgt. Cassandra Zoffoli, Senior Enlisted Leader of the Eleventh Air Force, shares why she serves in the U.S. Air Force.

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.19.2024 21:06
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 944275
    VIRIN: 241119-F-FH810-1001
    Filename: DOD_110693930
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why We Serve, by SrA Quatasia Carter and Alaskan Command Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Why We Serve
    Why I Serve
    ALCOM
    SEL
    11th AF
    Eleventh Air Force

