10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024

Soldiers assigned to Bravo and Charlie Battery, 2-15 FA, 2-10 BCT, 10th MNT DIV (LI), perform dry and live fire exercises during Summit Strike 2024 on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 19, 2024. Summit Strike provides a demonstration of our ability to coordinate and execute multi-domain operations in a live-fire scenario, highlighting the Alpine spirit of maintaining ready and responsive forces due to our one-of-a-kind, top-tier training facilities on Fort Drum. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro