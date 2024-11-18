Soldiers assigned to Bravo and Charlie Battery, 2-15 FA, 2-10 BCT, 10th MNT DIV (LI), perform dry and live fire exercises during Summit Strike 2024 on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 19, 2024. Summit Strike provides a demonstration of our ability to coordinate and execute multi-domain operations in a live-fire scenario, highlighting the Alpine spirit of maintaining ready and responsive forces due to our one-of-a-kind, top-tier training facilities on Fort Drum. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro
This work, 10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
