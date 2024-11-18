10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Capt. Maddie Crimmins, commander of Chaos Battery, 3-27 Field Artillery Regiment (HIMARS), 18th Field Artillery Regiment, XVIII Airborne Corps, speaks about her Battery’s involvement during exercise Summit Strike on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 19, 2024. Summit Strike is an annual exercise to validate the 10th Mountain Division’s ability to seamlessly integrate fires, ISR and multi-domain operational assets to synchronize the ability to find and kill the enemy, showcasing Fort Drum as the premier training and force development hub in the Northeast. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)