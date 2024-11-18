10th Mountain Division Hosts Summit Strike 2024 - B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with the 11th Cyber Battalion, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade and 10th Mountain Division train during exercise Summit Strike on Fort Drum, New York on Nov. 19, 2024. Summit Strike ‘24 gives the 10th Mountain Division the opportunity to incorporate Joint fires with emerging electromagnetic spectrum technology to build resilient kill webs capable of achieving the desired effects under any conditions. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Mason Nichols)